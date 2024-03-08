Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Business First Bancshares worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 63.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFST. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $566.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.