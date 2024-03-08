Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $221.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.47 and its 200-day moving average is $166.48.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.