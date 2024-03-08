Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.
NYSE:BURL opened at $219.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.48.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,220,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,775,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
