Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $219.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.48.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Get Our Latest Report on BURL

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,220,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,775,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.