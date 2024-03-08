Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Declares Dividend of GBX 29

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,698.15 ($21.55) on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,425.90 ($18.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,300 ($29.19). The firm has a market cap of £279.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,460.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,793.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,825.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

