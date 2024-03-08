Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target at $30.00

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Veracyte has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,196,000 after acquiring an additional 273,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

