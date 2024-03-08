Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $89.89

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,571,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 894,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

