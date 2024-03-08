Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $81.83

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

