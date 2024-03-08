Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$137.34

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$137.34.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of RY opened at C$133.81 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$137.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$124.51. The company has a market cap of C$188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3350515 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

