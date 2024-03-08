Brokerages Set Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target at $13.20

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 62.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth $169,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 93.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the second quarter worth $52,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
