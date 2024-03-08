Brokerages Set Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target at $13.20

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Rallybio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rallybio

Rallybio Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.86 on Friday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 62.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth $169,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 93.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the second quarter worth $52,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.