Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$116.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$116.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.2 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3406308 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
