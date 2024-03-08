Brokerages Set British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Price Target at GBX 399.80

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.80 ($5.07).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.95) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 433 ($5.50). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
