Brokerages Set British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Price Target at GBX 399.80

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLNDGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.80 ($5.07).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.95) target price on the stock.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score acquired 6,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £25,012.80 ($31,746.16). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,609. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 433 ($5.50). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

