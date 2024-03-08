Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

BNL stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.03%.

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $36,180,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $29,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,529 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,509 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 143.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,830 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

