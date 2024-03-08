Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,134.45.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 4.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,407.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,214.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,020.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.