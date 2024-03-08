Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.60% of Brixmor Property Group worth $37,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

