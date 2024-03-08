BrightView (NYSE:BV) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday.

NYSE BV opened at $9.96 on Monday. BrightView has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $939.75 million, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.20.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BrightView by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

