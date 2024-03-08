BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $878.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -615.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

