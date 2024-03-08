Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.13

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.13 and last traded at $118.04, with a volume of 23076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,340 shares of company stock worth $2,507,677. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.