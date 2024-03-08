Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 3.5 %

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

