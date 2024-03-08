Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 1,919 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $14,641.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 232,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,829.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BigCommerce Price Performance
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.75.
Institutional Trading of BigCommerce
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 81,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after buying an additional 762,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.