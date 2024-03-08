Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 1,919 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $14,641.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 232,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,829.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 81,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after buying an additional 762,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.