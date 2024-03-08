Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$30.20 on Monday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$43.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.96%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

