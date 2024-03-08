Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BNE
Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.