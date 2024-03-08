Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BNE opened at C$5.91 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The company has a market cap of C$220.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.02.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

