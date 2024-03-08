BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MEG Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$28.85 on Monday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

