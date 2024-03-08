Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $147.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.53.

NYSE:BX opened at $124.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

