BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces Dividend of GBX 17

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON BRWM opened at GBX 516 ($6.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £986.49 million, a PE ratio of 749.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 528.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 551.48. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490 ($6.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700 ($8.88).

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock World Mining Trust

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £29,450 ($37,377.84). 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.