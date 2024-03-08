BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.

BJ opened at $76.29 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after acquiring an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

