BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.00

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 72604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ's Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $886.19 million, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,118 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,232. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ's Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

