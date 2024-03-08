BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $67,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,118 shares of company stock worth $9,035,232. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.