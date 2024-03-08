Bittensor (TAO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31.75 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $720.12 or 0.01065961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and $31.75 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,382,060 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,380,439. The last known price of Bittensor is 727.75828276 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $39,759,655.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

