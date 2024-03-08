Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 1,036,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,383,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 3.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bitfarms news, Director Andres Finkielsztain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total value of C$66,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$89,325.00. Also, Director Andres Finkielsztain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$66,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,664. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

