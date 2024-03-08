BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 1,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $85,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,988,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.42. 245,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.