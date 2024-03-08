BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 1,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $85,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,988,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.42. 245,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
