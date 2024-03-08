BHP Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $1.10 (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Get BHP Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BHP Group news, insider Michelle Hinchliffe bought 1,599 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$43.77 ($28.42) per share, with a total value of A$69,988.23 ($45,446.90). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.