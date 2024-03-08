BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 593,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

