Beyond (NYSE:BYON) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Head to Head Analysis

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 1.01 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -5.11 Hour Loop $95.93 million 0.48 -$1.48 million ($0.08) -16.38

Analyst Ratings

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beyond and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00

Beyond currently has a consensus target price of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.96%. Hour Loop has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Beyond.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -19.72% -16.92% -11.38% Hour Loop -2.17% -48.60% -12.04%

Summary

Beyond beats Hour Loop on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

