BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $62.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,204,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

