Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $672,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.