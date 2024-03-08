Barclays Initiates Coverage on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

VLY stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,814,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 160,854 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 212,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 665,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,492,000 after buying an additional 198,236 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

