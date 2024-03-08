Barclays Boosts Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $14.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

Shares of LSEA opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

