Bank of America Raises SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $55.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SE. Benchmark lowered their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.57.

SE opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.38 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,296 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $60,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

