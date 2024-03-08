Bank of America Downgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of ARI opened at $10.98 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

