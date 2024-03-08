Bank of America Boosts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.