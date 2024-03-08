Bank of America Boosts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $45.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.18.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

