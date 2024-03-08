Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 251.1% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,046,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,385,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 618,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. The stock has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

