Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

