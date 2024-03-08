Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 717 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

