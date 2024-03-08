Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $575,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $41.08 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

