Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $575,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.4 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

