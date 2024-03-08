Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $6,933,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $4,537,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.