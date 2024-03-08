Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 837.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.