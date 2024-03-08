Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 600.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

