Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $871,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 17,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $497,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $362.17 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

