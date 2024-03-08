Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $458,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,336,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,745,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $127.73 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

